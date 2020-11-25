Amtrak train involved in crash in Channelview, authorities investigating

article

An investigation is now underway after an Amtrak train struck a vehicle in Channelview on Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred on Sheldon Road and Beaumont Highway.

Olivia Irvin, Public Relations Manager with Amtrack, said a vehicle was obstructing the train tracks and came into contact with Amtrack Sunset Limited Train 1 on its way from New Orleans to Los Angeles.

Officials have not confirmed injuries at this time. However, SkyFOX did capture one victim being airlifted to the hospital. That person's condition remains unknown.

Irvin said there were no injuries among the 45 passengers or crew members on the train.

Amtrak police are working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident, Irvin said.

The crash remains under investigation.