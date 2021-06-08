Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:16 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
5
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:49 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:40 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Child Abduction Emergency
until TUE 11:15 PM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old from Corpus Christi, clear alert also issued for 18-year-old

By
Published 
Updated 34 mins ago
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl from Corpus Christi. 

Authorities are looking for 1-year-old Zaylee Zamora. 

Zamora was last seen on the 6800 block of Windy Creek Drive on Tuesday afternoon. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Zamora is a white female, 2'2" tall, 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Authorities said her right ear is pierced and her right index finger is bruised. 

A clear alert, which is for an individual in imminent danger, was issued for Jezabel Zamora, 18. 

Jezabel is a white female, 4'11" tall, 97 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a camo tank top and blue jeans with tattoos on her left shoulder, right forearm, left thigh, and has piercings in her ears and navel. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police are looking for 24-year-old Kristian Garcia in connection with the abduction. 

Garcia is a white male, 5'7" tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black mask. 