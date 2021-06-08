Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old from Corpus Christi, clear alert also issued for 18-year-old

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl from Corpus Christi.

Authorities are looking for 1-year-old Zaylee Zamora.

Zamora was last seen on the 6800 block of Windy Creek Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Zamora is a white female, 2'2" tall, 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said her right ear is pierced and her right index finger is bruised.

A clear alert, which is for an individual in imminent danger, was issued for Jezabel Zamora, 18.

Jezabel is a white female, 4'11" tall, 97 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a camo tank top and blue jeans with tattoos on her left shoulder, right forearm, left thigh, and has piercings in her ears and navel.

Police are looking for 24-year-old Kristian Garcia in connection with the abduction.

Garcia is a white male, 5'7" tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black mask.