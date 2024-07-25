Nothing says summer like a strawberry shortcake ice cream cone from the ice cream truck. On this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are making a spin on the classic… Strawberry Shortcake Cookies! This is the sweet treat everyone will love to enjoy this summer.

Strawberry cookie mix

Vanilla Frosting



Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk together the cake mix, and flour until combined.

Next, stir in the oil, eggs, and heavy cream.

Roll out the dough into large circles and place on a lined baking sheet.

Bake for 9 minutes.

While the cookies are in the oven, make the frosting. In a stand mixer, or with a hand mixer, beat the heavy cream and powdered sugar until it forms soft peaks.

Slowly add in the vanilla pudding 1 spoonful at a time.

Once it is nice and thick, add in the freeze-dried strawberries until it is well combined.

Put the frosting into a large zip bag. Cut the corner off and frost the cookies.