Allison's Cooking Diary: S'mores Bark recipe

On this week’s episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are making a S’mores Bark for Fourth of July.

It is the perfect treat to share with family and friends. The graham crackers give this dessert a nice crunch, while the caramel sauce brings it all together.

Ingredients:

16 graham crackers

1 bag mini marshmallows

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup butter

Method: