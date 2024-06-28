Allison's Cooking Diary: S'mores Bark recipe
On this week’s episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are making a S’mores Bark for Fourth of July.
It is the perfect treat to share with family and friends. The graham crackers give this dessert a nice crunch, while the caramel sauce brings it all together.
Ingredients:
- 16 graham crackers
- 1 bag mini marshmallows
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup butter
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Line a baking sheet with foil and grease the foil.
- Lay the graham crackers in an even line on the baking sheet. Break the graham crackers if needed to fill in the corners.
- Arrange the mini marshmallows in a single layer on the graham crackers.
- Add the chocolate chips on top.
- In a saucepan, melt the butter and brown sugar until both are dissolved.
- Pour the sugar mixture over the marshmallows. It might not cover them completely, but that is okay.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes.
- Let the bars cool before breaking into pieces.
- Enjoy!