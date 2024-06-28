Expand / Collapse search

Allison's Cooking Diary: S'mores Bark recipe

By
Published  June 28, 2024 11:33am CDT
Allison's Cooking Diary: S'mores Bark

On this week’s episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are making a S’mores Bark for Fourth of July.

It is the perfect treat to share with family and friends. The graham crackers give this dessert a nice crunch, while the caramel sauce brings it all together.

Ingredients:

  • 16 graham crackers
  • 1 bag mini marshmallows
  • 1 cup chocolate chips
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 cup butter

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with foil and grease the foil.
  3. Lay the graham crackers in an even line on the baking sheet. Break the graham crackers if needed to fill in the corners.
  4. Arrange the mini marshmallows in a single layer on the graham crackers.
  5. Add the chocolate chips on top.
  6. In a saucepan, melt the butter and brown sugar until both are dissolved.
  7. Pour the sugar mixture over the marshmallows. It might not cover them completely, but that is okay.
  8. Bake for 12-15 minutes.
  9. Let the bars cool before breaking into pieces.
  10. Enjoy!