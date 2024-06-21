Bagel & cream cheese board recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary
Houston - Sometimes there is nothing better than a crispy bagel with your favorite cream cheese for breakfast. On this week’s episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are sharing three cream cheese recipes. The first is a sweet take, Cinnamon & Honey. The next two are savory, Lox Spread with dill and lemon zest and Bacon, Cheddar & Chive. No matter if you like sweet or savory, your entire family will love these cream cheese creations!
Bagel & cream cheese board
Cinnamon & Honey:
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Lox Spread:
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 4 oz. lox or smoked salmon
- Fresh dill
- Zest of half a lemon
Bacon, Cheddar & Chive:
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 3-4 sliced cooked bacon, chopped
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Fresh chives
Method:
- Whip the 3 8 oz. packages of cream cheese using a hand mixer or stand mixer. It will turn soft and fluffy.
- Divide the cream cheese evenly into three bowls.
- In each bowl, mix the ingredients of each (cinnamon & honey, Lox and bacon, cheddar & chive) until combined.
- Make your bagel and cream cheese board by placing toasted bagels on one side of the wood board. Place your three cream cheeses around the sides. Add toppings to the middle.
- Enjoy!
