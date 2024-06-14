Hot Fudge Sundae Cake recipe: Allison's Cooking Diary
Happy Father’s Day! My dad LOVES chocolate, so this week I wanted to make a recipe that he will love…. Hot Fudge Sundae Cake!
This cake is super fudge, and in the oven, it makes its own hot fudge sauce. All you need to do is pair it with some ice cream and even a cherry on top.
Find the full recipe on FOX Local under Allison's Cooking Diary.
Ingredients
Cake
- 1 cup AP flour
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup cocoa powder
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- pinch of salt
- ¼ cup butter, melted & cooled
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¾ cup milk
Topping
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 1 ¼ cup boiling water
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large bowl, add in the flour, ½ cup granulated sugar, ¼ cup cocoa powder, baking powder and salt/ Mix until combined. Then add in the melted butter, vanilla extract and milk.
- Place this cake mixture into a greased 8x8 pan.
- In a small bowl, add in the remaining granulated sugar, brown sugar and cocoa powder.
- Sprinkle this mixture over the cake batter. Make sure it is in an even layer.
- Add the boiling water to the top.
- Bake for 35 minutes.
- Let it cool for a few minutes before enjoying it with some ice cream!