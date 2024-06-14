Happy Father’s Day! My dad LOVES chocolate, so this week I wanted to make a recipe that he will love…. Hot Fudge Sundae Cake!

This cake is super fudge, and in the oven, it makes its own hot fudge sauce. All you need to do is pair it with some ice cream and even a cherry on top.

Find the full recipe on FOX Local under Allison's Cooking Diary.

Ingredients

Cake

- 1 cup AP flour

- ½ cup granulated sugar

- ¼ cup cocoa powder

- 2 teaspoons baking powder

- pinch of salt

- ¼ cup butter, melted & cooled

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

- ¾ cup milk

Topping

- ½ cup granulated sugar

- ½ cup brown sugar

- 3 tablespoons cocoa powder

- 1 ¼ cup boiling water

Method