On this week’s episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary we are making Peanut Butter Pie. No baking is required to make this deliciously light and creamy dessert.

This recipe came from my mom and aunt. They went to college in Midland, Michigan and loved going to a restaurant called Sweet Onion.

Every time they went, they ordered the peanut butter pie, and somehow they got the secret recipe… Now we are sharing it with you!

Peanut Butter Pie:

4 oz. cream cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

⅓ cup peanut butter

½ cup milk

9 oz. cool whip

Graham cracker crust:

11 graham crackers crushed, or 1 ½ cups crumbs

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

7 tablespoons melted butter

Crush up your graham crackers. Add in both sugars and melted butter. Stir with a fork until combined.

Add the crust to the bottom of a pie pan and use the clean back of a measuring cup to form an even layer on the bottom and sides of the pan. Set in the freezer or refrigerator for 10-20 minutes.

In a stand mixer or using a hand mixer, beat together the cream cheese and powdered sugar until combined.

Add in peanut butter and milk. Beat until smooth.

Using a spatula, fold in the cool whip until completely combined.

Pull the crust out of the fridge and fill it with the peanut butter mixture.

Chill for 8 hours before serving.

Enjoy with a dollop of cool whip on top!