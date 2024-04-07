There was quite a sight in Fulshear on Sunday afternoon. That's after a large alligator was spotted in one neighborhood.

Photo of the alligator seen in Cross Creek Ranch on Sunday. (Source: Koby Davis/IG @thejacobydavis)

Koby Davis sent in this picture of a very large alligator seen at Cross Creek Ranch.

It's unclear how big the actual alligator is, but it definitely looks big.

This isn't the first alligator spotted in the past week after authorities wrestled a 7-foot alligator last Tuesday.

If you ever spot an alligator near you or your neighborhood, do not approach it and contact your local law enforcement or animal control organization.