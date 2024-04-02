Officers with the Fulshear Police Department came across quite the surprise on Tuesday evening.

According to a post on social media, Corporal Malhiot and Officer Garza snagged a 7-foot alligator enjoying a ‘leisurely jaunt’ in Cross Creek Ranch.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Photo Source: Fulshear Police Department)

Officials said the officers kindly chauffeured the alligator to a nearby lake, ensuring he didn't actually crash any backyard barbecues along the way.

No injuries were reported.