Fulshear police corral 7-foot alligator in Cross Creek Ranch
FULSHEAR, Texas - Officers with the Fulshear Police Department came across quite the surprise on Tuesday evening.
According to a post on social media, Corporal Malhiot and Officer Garza snagged a 7-foot alligator enjoying a ‘leisurely jaunt’ in Cross Creek Ranch.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
Image 1 of 2
▼
(Photo Source: Fulshear Police Department)
Officials said the officers kindly chauffeured the alligator to a nearby lake, ensuring he didn't actually crash any backyard barbecues along the way.
No injuries were reported.