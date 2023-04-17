As the Ladies Professional Golf Association's Chevron Championship kicks off in a couple of days, an all-star group of women technicians are making their presence known for their hard work.

RELATED: Houston ranked 3rd best city for women in tech industry: report

The Chevron Championship is one of five LPGA major championships at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, which features some of the world’s most talented women athletes competing in the Tour’s first Major of the season.

It begins Wednesday, April 19, and continues until Sunday, April 23. And though thousands are expected to make their way from across the world to attend the event, folks can rest assured the online coverage will remain uninterrupted.

(Photo courtesy of Comcast Texas)

This is all thanks to the eight female Comcast technicians who the company says in its news report have been working tirelessly "to bring high-speed internet, video services, and WiFi to make the tournament possible."

"It’s been a labor of love for Terri Alexander, Lorna Fenelus, Ryan Hawkins, Rachel Landry, Keiara Rocquemore, Rebecca Salinas, Shonique Shelby, and Natalie Spellman," Comcast Texas said in its report. "They installed almost 4,500 feet of cable to bring connectivity to every corner of the golf course."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

These all-start technicians are making big moves despite being a small percentage in the male-dominated industry.

"This is the first time that we’ve gotten together," Rachel Landry, field operations supervisor for Comcast Texas said in the report. "The golf tournament needs Internet and in some cases video services. We are providing the full experience. We’ve got our ladies out there that ran cable into all of these buildings, structures, and tents."

(Photo courtesy of Comcast Texas)

"They’re setting up our commercial business Internet and video services for these customers," she continued. "Our ladies will be on site to offer real-time support."

The hard work the techs are putting in serves also as an inspiration for their fellow teammates like Terri Alexander.

"I was in awe when I saw the lady technician. I said, ‘Wait a minute. There’s one of me out there,'" she exclaimed. "It feels good to see other ladies in the field; it feels good to know we can do the same thing the men can do. It’s really a great feeling that we, as ladies, can get together and get the job done."

SUGGESTED: Houston women working in construction breaking barriers, rebuilding homes

Learn more about the all-star tech team by checking out Comcast's report. You can also learn more about the Chevron Championship by clicking here.

