Houston college student shot during robbery at grocery store

The Houston Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify two suspects involved in a recent robbery and shooting.

"It just went through my leg and I thank God for that," said Charles Irankunda, who was shot in the leg.

RELATED: 'Definitely invest in a camera,' says auto shop owner after his business was robbed

The victim in the surveillance video, who was shot while at work by a robber, spoke with FOX 26. Charles Irankunda says he's grateful he’s still here and able to heal.

The civil engineering student who attends Texas Southern University had blood from the gunshot wound spreading all over. He tells us, the two robbers came in guns out.

"Right when they were walking in, that's when I saw one of them pull a gun out," said Irankunda.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Houston woman robbed outside of her own home

The Houston Police Department said the second suspect walked around the counter while also making demands for the money, Irankrunda said.

"That’s when the one with the gun started asking me to open the register. He shot me. I don't know why, I already gave them the cash from the register," said Irankunda.

He says his body, which was in full fight or flight mode, didn’t even notice he was shot.

"When he shot, I didn’t feel anything," said Irankunda. "My coworker, she's the one who said where did you shoot him, I looked down, and I saw a lot of blood on the floor."

RELATED: Brazen armed robbery in Houston caught on camera

As for his female co-worker, also working at the time, he says, she’s decided to not go back to work.

HPD is now looking for two Black male suspects, one wearing a red pullover, orange cap, and black pants at the time. The other wearing an orange shirt, navy blue cap, and gray pants.

Advertisement

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.