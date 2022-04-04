CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Houston woman robbed outside of her own home

A woman attacked and robbed at gunpoint is speaking to FOX 26 about the horrific incident, all caught on camera, as police continue to look for the suspect.



On March 25 around 7:30 a.m., Tonya Robertson was stunned by an armed man jumping out of a car at pointing a gun at her.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY



"No, I didn’t see them at all. When I got off work, at 6:30 in the morning, and I pulled up, that’s when I got out the car and that’s when he pointed the gun to my head," Robertson said.



She did exactly what most police and attorneys recommend when someone violently tries to take your things and threw them on the ground.



"He came to me with the gun on me, and I threw my purse and everything. He was saying give me your money. He said a name, Tanisha. He said you got that money, you got that bank or whatever, and I’m like, what, I don’t have no money, but I had just cashed my income tax check," said Robertson.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS



"Now I’m nervous when I go outside. I have to protect myself getting in my car, and I have to protect myself when I get home from work. It’s crazy," she said.



The suspect came out of what looks like a black four-door sedan. Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.