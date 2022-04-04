'Definitely invest in a camera,' says auto shop owner after his business was robbed

The Owners of Tireshop Exclusive DTS spoke with FOX 26 after their business was targeted by a robber who also brutally beat a female employee.

They tell us it happened around 10:50 a.m. Monday and it was caught on surveillance video.

"Our secretary, she's the one that took the big hit," said Luis Sanchez, owner. "She had two broken fingers and her head was busted open."

Sanchez said the man first came in to scope out the shop, but believes since it was busy at the time, the man left.

But not before Sanchez got a good look at his face and model of car.

"This guy had been here Friday before, when he came in, he smelt bad of drugs and it grabbed our attention," said Sanchez. "The girls said he was giving off bad vibes, and that the questions he was asking didn’t make any sense, so I paid attention to his car and face and sure enough it was him."

Sanchez said another shop nearby called before the robbery to be on the lookout.

He suggests investing in a surveillance system if you’re a local business.

"Definitely invest in a camera and a panic button," said Sanchez. "The way the suspect got away is because we didn’t have a panic button."