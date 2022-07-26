All-clear given following power outage at Baytown Chevron Phillips facility, city officials say

article

An all-clear has been given after flaring was reported at the Chevron Phillips Chemical Company in Baytown.

According to the company, the facility at 9500 Interstate 10 East experienced an unplanned operational issue due to a power outage, resulting in the flaring and smoke on Tuesday morning.

"There is no danger to plant employees or the community. We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused," the company wrote in a CAER Online message.

According to the City of Baytown, the Centerpoint Baytown Service Area advised that a third-party crane operator had an incident near I-10 and 146 that took down a transmission line – impacting seven distribution circuits and the Mont Belvieu substation.

The City of Mont Belvieu, located near the plant, said power outages occurred throughout the city, impacting the industry along SH 146 corridor the most and leading to heavy flaring.

Centerpoint energy reported to Baytown officials that power has been restored to most of the outage area north of Interstate 10.

Baytown officials say air quality monitoring is being conducted by Harris County Pollution Control and no hazardous readings have been reported.