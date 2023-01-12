article

A man has been arrested for the murder of an Alief ISD teacher who was shot to death at a Sugar Land home over the weekend, police say.

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, Charvas Thompson, 26, of Houston, was arrested by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday.

Thompson is accused in the death of Wendy Duan, 28. Police say Thompson and Duan had begun dating a week before the shooting.

The shooting occurred around 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane. Police say neighbors reported hearing gunshots, and officers arrived to find Duan shot to death in the backyard of her home.

Police say detectives were able to identify Thompson after interviewing witnesses, reviewing video and confirming his vehicle from license plate recognition cameras in the area.

According to police, witnesses reported that an argument led to the shooting, and then Thompson drove away in his vehicle.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued for Thompson on Sunday morning charging him with murder and setting his bond at $500,000.

Sugar Land police say they worked closely with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force and located Thompson in Shreveport, Louisiana. Thompson will be transported to the Fort Bend County jail.

Officials with Alief ISD confirmed Duan was a 3rd-grade reading and writing teacher, who was employed with the district since 2017.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Alief ISD employee Wendy Duan," the district said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sugar Land Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (281) 275-2540 or report anonymous tips to Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.