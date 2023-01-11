Expand / Collapse search

Woman's body found decapitated in Waller Co., suspect said to be victim's husband

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Waller County authorities are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found inside a home on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, the woman was found inside a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. 

Authorities said deputies were called out to the home around 4:30 p.m. by family members. 

That's where they found a woman decapitated inside the home. 

Authorities stated the suspect is believed to be the victim's husband, was taken into custody. 

The Waller County Sheriff described the couple as a younger couple living in a home behind family members. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 