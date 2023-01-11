article

Waller County authorities are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found inside a home on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, the woman was found inside a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard.

Authorities said deputies were called out to the home around 4:30 p.m. by family members.

That's where they found a woman decapitated inside the home.

Authorities stated the suspect is believed to be the victim's husband, was taken into custody.

The Waller County Sheriff described the couple as a younger couple living in a home behind family members.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.