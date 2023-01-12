Houston shooting: Man possibly set up after women asked for ride as he left gym, police say

A man who was shot in Houston may have been set up after agreeing to give a group of women a ride as he was leaving the gym, police say.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, and police are looking for several people connected to the incident.

Police say they were able to speak with the 20-year-old man at the hospital, and he told them that the incident began as he was leaving a gym on Scott Street in southeast Houston.

According to police, the man said that he went to his vehicle out in the parking lot and was approached by four women who asked for a ride. He agreed, and they asked him to drop them off in the 200 block of Armstrong, police say.

According to HPD, the man reported that when he arrived, one of the women in the back started opening the door so he stopped, and that’s when a male suspect with a handgun opened his driver’s side door. The man told police there was also another armed male suspect at the back of his car.

Police say he sped away in fear for his life, and when he did, at least one of the male suspects fired a gun. He was shot.

The man drove about half a mile before one of the women took out his keys and his vehicle stopped on Clinton Park, police say.

Authorities say there were still three women in the vehicle at that point, and they all fled.

The Houston Police Department investigate a shooting.

The man went to a nearby home to ask for help. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the four women may have been involved, and it appears to be a setup.

Authorities want to speak with the women, and they are also looking for the two male suspects.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is continuing to investigate.