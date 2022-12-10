article

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in north Harris County possibly stemming from a stray bullet.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. when deputies with Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to an apartment in the 4300 block of Aldine Mail Route Rd. for reports of a shooting. Responding officers there said they found an unidentified man shot to death.

Initial reports were there was gunfire outside and a bullet came through the wall of the upstairs apartment, hitting the unidentified man while sleeping in his bed. Several other apartments were also hit by gunfire, according to investigators.

As a result, officials believe they know where the shooting took place, but are unsure what events took place leading up to the shooting. They do believe, however, the man was an innocent victim and not an intended target.

No additional information on shooter(s) was released, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.