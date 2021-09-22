Aldine ISD offering $500 incentive to fully vaccinated employees

The Aldine ISD Board of Trustees has approved an incentive program for fully vaccinated employees.

On Tuesday, the board voted in favor of a COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program that offers a one-time financial incentive to district employees who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The voluntary program begins Sept. 23 with all incentives paid by December 10, 2021.

"COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective against the virus," said Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. La Tonya Goffney in a statement. "By increasing the number of vaccinated staff, we increase our ability to provide our students with a safe and healthy classroom where they can continue with in-class instruction."

To qualify, employees must complete the COVID-19 vaccine incentive form and submit proof of vaccination by November 19.

Full-time employees, permanent part-time employees, dedicated substitutes and long-term substitutes serving as the teacher of record are eligible to receive a $500 incentive

AISD will utilize district Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, and emergency COVID-19 relief money to fund the incentive. The initiative will also give the district an idea of how many employees are fully vaccinated. This may help to inform the contact tracing and quarantine processes, which are different depending upon vaccination status.

"We feel a responsibility to encourage every possible preventative measure to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community," said Superintendent Goffney.