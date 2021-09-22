Expand / Collapse search

Aldine ISD offering $500 incentive to fully vaccinated employees

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Aldine ISD Board of Trustees has approved an incentive program for fully vaccinated employees.

On Tuesday, the board voted in favor of a COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program that offers a one-time financial incentive to district employees who are fully vaccinated against the virus. 

The voluntary program begins Sept. 23 with all incentives paid by December 10, 2021.

"COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective against the virus," said Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. La Tonya Goffney in a statement. "By increasing the number of vaccinated staff, we increase our ability to provide our students with a safe and healthy classroom where they can continue with in-class instruction."

Active COVID-19 cases in Houston-area school districts
article

Active COVID-19 cases in Houston-area school districts

FOX 26 shares a map of school districts in the greater Houston area with their current active cases, sometimes broken down by staff and students.

To qualify, employees must complete the COVID-19 vaccine incentive form and submit proof of vaccination by November 19.

Full-time employees, permanent part-time employees, dedicated substitutes and long-term substitutes serving as the teacher of record are eligible to receive a $500 incentive

AISD will utilize district Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, and emergency COVID-19 relief money to fund the incentive. The initiative will also give the district an idea of how many employees are fully vaccinated. This may help to inform the contact tracing and quarantine processes, which are different depending upon vaccination status.

More than 150 parents, doctors continue to push Spring Branch ISD to issue a mask mandate
article

More than 150 parents, doctors continue to push Spring Branch ISD to issue a mask mandate

Houston doctors, who are also parents of children at Spring Branch ISD, say they are still waiting on an answer. More than 150 of them and other local doctors signed a letter to the school board urging the district to issue a mask mandate.

"We feel a responsibility to encourage every possible preventative measure to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community," said Superintendent Goffney.