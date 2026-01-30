Aldine ISD investigating fight among adults at Hambrick Middle School basketball game

The Brief Video circulating on social media appears to show adults fighting at a middle school basketball game. Aldine ISD says they are investigating the "altercation" at Hambrick Middle School. Officials say no Aldine ISD students were involved.



Aldine ISD is investigating a fight involving adults at a Hambrick Middle School basketball game on Thursday night.

Fight breaks out at basketball game

What we know:

Officials say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows an "altercation involving several adults" at Hambrick Middle School on Thursday night. Video appears to show the fight breaking out during a basketball game.

The district says no students were involved in the incident.

Investigation ongoing

What we don't know:

The district did not release the identities of anyone involved.

What's next:

The incident is currently under investigation. The district says the Aldine Police Department is working to gather all relevant information. Officials noted they are unable to provide additional details at this time.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our students, staff, and community remains our top priority," the district said in a statement.