Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Wharton County, Walker County, Brazos County, Grimes County, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County, Polk County, Waller County, Inland Jackson County, Washington County, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Inland Matagorda County, San Jacinto County, Chambers County, Houston County
3
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SAT 10:00 AM CST, Wharton County, Montgomery County, Inland Jackson County, Brazos County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Colorado County, Walker County, Washington County, San Jacinto County, Polk County, Chambers County, Inland Matagorda County, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Grimes County, Houston County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County

Aldine ISD investigating fight among adults at Hambrick Middle School basketball game

By
Published  January 30, 2026 2:52pm CST
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Video circulating on social media appears to show adults fighting at a middle school basketball game.
    • Aldine ISD says they are investigating the "altercation" at Hambrick Middle School.
    • Officials say no Aldine ISD students were involved.

HOUSTON - Aldine ISD is investigating a fight involving adults at a Hambrick Middle School basketball game on Thursday night.

Fight breaks out at basketball game

What we know:

Officials say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows an "altercation involving several adults" at Hambrick Middle School on Thursday night. Video appears to show the fight breaking out during a basketball game.

The district says no students were involved in the incident.

Investigation ongoing

What we don't know:

The district did not release the identities of anyone involved.

FILE PHOTO. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What's next:

The incident is currently under investigation. The district says the Aldine Police Department is working to gather all relevant information. Officials noted they are unable to provide additional details at this time.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our students, staff, and community remains our top priority," the district said in a statement.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a statement sent to FOX 26 by Aldine ISD as well as videos circulating on social media.

Harris CountyTop Stories