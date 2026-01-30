Aldine ISD investigating fight among adults at Hambrick Middle School basketball game
HOUSTON - Aldine ISD is investigating a fight involving adults at a Hambrick Middle School basketball game on Thursday night.
Fight breaks out at basketball game
What we know:
Officials say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows an "altercation involving several adults" at Hambrick Middle School on Thursday night. Video appears to show the fight breaking out during a basketball game.
The district says no students were involved in the incident.
Investigation ongoing
What we don't know:
The district did not release the identities of anyone involved.
What's next:
The incident is currently under investigation. The district says the Aldine Police Department is working to gather all relevant information. Officials noted they are unable to provide additional details at this time.
What they're saying:
"The safety of our students, staff, and community remains our top priority," the district said in a statement.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a statement sent to FOX 26 by Aldine ISD as well as videos circulating on social media.