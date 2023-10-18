ALCS Game 3: Houston Astros take game 3 in Arlington, 8-5, Series now 2-1 Rangers

It's Game 3 and the Houston Astros are in a pretty big hole in Arlington tonight at Globe Life Field.

Cristian Javier will be the starting pitcher for the Astros, who are looking to win one game in the series. Right now, the Texas Rangers are up 2-0.

TOP FIRST

Jose Altuve leads off for the Astros and flies out to deep left center field. Michael Brantley steps in and strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman flies out to deep right center field.

BOTTOM FIRST

Semien leads off for the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the first inning and Semien flies out to shallow right field. Seager steps in and crushes one to deep center field where the play is made. Two out. Evan Carter steps in and strikes out swinging. No score after one inning.

TOP SECOND

Yordan Alvarez leads off for the Astros in the top of the second inning, and he is hit by a pitch in the left foot. Abreu steps in against Scherzer and is called out on strikes. Kyle Tucker steps in and is walked. Alvarez advances to second base. Mauricio Dubon steps in and hits one into left field for a single. The bases are now loaded. Jeremy Pena steps in and flies out to shallow center field. The bases remain loaded with two outs. A passed ball bounces off the catcher allowing Yordan Alvarez to score, 1-0 Astros.

Martin Maldonado steps in and ropes one to left field and scores two. Astros now lead, 3-0 as we head to the bottom of the second inning.

BOTTOM SECOND

Garcia steps in and leads off for the Texas Rangers who hits a chopper to third base and the throw is made to first base. One out. Heim steps in and flies out to third baseman, Alex Bregman. Two out. Mitch Garver steps in and flies out to deep right field and that will retire the side. Astros lead 3-0 after two innings.

TOP THIRD

Jose Altuve leads off for the Astros in the top of the third inning and Altuve GOES YARD!! Astros now lead, 4-0.

Brantley steps in and flies out to deep left field. One out. Bregman steps in and flies out to shallow right field. Two outs. Yordan Alvarez steps in.

BOTTOM THIRD

Nathaniel Lowe steps in against Javier to lead off the bottom of the third inning. Lowe pops out to center field. One out. Josh Jung steps in and is called out on strikes. Two out. Tavares is walked and Semien steps in. Semien ground out to Pena, who makes the throw to first base. Score is 4-0 Astros after three innings.

TOP FOURTH

Abreu steps in for the Astros in the top of the fourth inning and hits a double to left center field. Kyle Tucker grounds out to second base. Abreu advances to third. Dubon steps in and hits one to center field scoring Abreu. Astros now lead 5-0.

The next batter, Jeremy Pena, strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado steps in and is called out on strikes.

BOTTOM FOURTH

Corey Seager steps in against the Rangers in the bottom of the fourth and flies out to center field. One out. Carter steps in and strikes out swinging. Garcia now batting and flies out to center field. Astros lead remains 5-0 after four innings.

TOP FIFTH

In the top of the fifth inning, the Texas Rangers have made the call to the bullpen and are replacing starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Cody Bradford is now pitching for the Rangers. Jose Altuve leads off for the Astros and knocks a hard hit to deep center field where the play is made. One out. Michael Brantley steps in against Bradford and flies out to shallow left field. Two out. Bregman steps in and lines out to deep right field.

BOTTOM FIFTH

Jonah Heim pops out shallow to left field. One out. Mitch Garver grounds out to third base. Nathaniel Lowe singles to left field. Josh Jung homers to center field, scoring Nathaniel Lowe. Rangers score two. Score now 5-2 Astros after five innings.

TOP SIXTH

Yordan Alvarez steps in for the Astros, and it looked like Air Yordan was looking to take flight but Rangers Center Fielder Leody Taveras robbed Yordan of a solo home run.

The Texas Rangers have replaced Cody Bradford with Chris Stratton. Abreu steps in and flies out to right field. Two outs. Tucker now in the batters box and he is walked by Stratton. Dubon steps in and knocks one to deep right field where the play is made. Astros remain ahead 5-2.

BOTTOM SIXTH

Semien steps in to lead off for the Texas Rangers against Javier, who flies out to left field. One out. Seager steps in and flies out to deep right center field. Two out. Carter steps in and hits a line drive double over Kyle Tucker's head and bounces off the back wall. The Astros have made the call to the bullpen and have replaced Cristian Javier with Hector Neris. Garcia steps in against Neris. Garcia knocks one deep but Brantley says not today with the amazing play.

Astros lead remains 5-2.

TOP SEVENTH

Jeremy Pena steps in for the Astros and grounds out to third base. One out. Martin Maldonado now at the plate and knocks a single into shallow left field. Altuve steps in and singles to left field. And the Rangers are going to the bullpen again. Will Smith will replace Chris Stratton on the mound. Brantley files out. Two out. Alex Bregman steps in and is walked. The bases are now loaded for Yordan Alvarez who hits a blooper to shallow center field scoring Maldonado and Altuve. Astros lead extended to 7-2.

The Texas Rangers replace Will Smith with Jon Gray on the mound. The next batter, José Abreu flies out to center field, and the side is retired.

BOTTOM SEVENTH

Jonah Heim steps in and flies out to right field. One out. Garver steps in and strikes out. Two out. Nathaniel Lowe steps in and knocks a line drive through the infield to right field for a single. Josh Jung now at bat and knocks one over the center field wall. Rangers cut into the Astros lead, 7-4 Astros. Taveras steps in and flies out to left field. Score 7-4 Astros after seven innings.

TOP EIGHTH

The Texas Rangers have a new pitcher on the mound, Jon Gray. Kyle Tucker leads off for the Astros, and he is walked. Dubon hits a blooper into shallow center field for a single. Tucker advances to third base. Pena steps in against Gray and drives one to right field, scoring Tucker. Astros lead extended to 8-4.

The next batter, Martin Maldonado, is now at bat, and strikes out swinging. Altuve steps in and grounds to shortshop, who makes the play for the force out at third base. The Texas Rangers are going to the bullpen again, Martin Perez, will take the mound against Brantley. Brantley grounds out to second base and the play is made at first to retire the side.

BOTTOM EIGHTH

Abreu is now on the mound for the Astros facing Semien, who is walked. Seager steps in and flies out to left field. One out. Evan Carter now at bat, who hits a bouncing chopper to Altuve, who makes the throw to first base just in time. Semien advances to second base. Two out. Adolis Garcia steps in who hits a single to right field scoring Semien. Score now 8-5 Rangers. Heim now at bat and flies out to center field. On to the ninth we go, Astros lead 8-5.

TOP NINTH

The Texas Rangers have another pitcher on the mound, Perez. Bregman leads off for the Astros and flies out to deep left field. One out. Yordan Alvarez at the plate and knocks a single to right field. Abreu steps in against Perez and pops foul and the play is made. Two out. Kyle Tucker steps in and hits a line drive to the right field wall, and Alvarez was sent to home plate where the play was made and Alvarez was called out.

BOTTOM NINTH

Ryan Pressly is on the mound for the Astros. Garver leading off for the Rangers and he's walked. The next batter strikes out. Josh Jung steps in. And turn two. Astros win 8-5.