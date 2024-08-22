Houston man sentenced for drug delivery, woman dead from fentanyl overdose

A Houston man has been sentenced to five years in prison for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Adam Briggs appeared in court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to the charge and will spend five years behind bars at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to court documents.

Briggs was also charged for delivering fentanyl to a young woman named Honor Wallace in 2022 who died as a result of a fentanyl overdose.

Court documents state Wallace received the substance from Briggs and was later found dead on her apartment floor by her parents.

That case was dismissed, according to records.

This case is notable as it is the last one before murder by fentanyl became a charge in Texas.