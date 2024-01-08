Houston accused captor's lawyer says suspect has son with woman he was allegedly holding

The man accused of holding a woman captive for years in a South Houston home is now out of jail on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators say what happened in the house sounds like something straight from a horror movie.

Lee Carter, a local rapper known as Viper, was allegedly holding a 32-year-old woman captive for years, repeatedly sexually assaulting her and forcing her to take drugs to prevent her from escaping. However, Carter's attorney says that isn't true, saying the two were in a romantic consensual relationship.

"In fact, my client and the complainant have a 3-year-old son together," explains Attorney George Powell, who says the two were raising the 3-year-old together.

According to court records, the woman met Carter when she was pregnant and panhandling, and he offered to help. Instead, she says he locked her in his garage for "four to five years", only feeding her chips and snacks, and she was found weighing just 70 pounds.

"The complaining witness has well documented mental health issues and history," Powell says.

In court documents, the alleged victim says she used Carter's laptop to text 911 several times and, as a result, she was taken by police to the hospital more than once. She says each time Carter picked her up and locked her up again.

"I don't know how that would have been possible that my client would have been able to have access to her if that were the case. Like I said, there is a documented lengthy history of mental health issues and those providers know my client is her caretaker," says Powell.

Court documents show the Harris County District Attorney's Office has subpoenaed records from the hospital and from the fire department, which would have transported the woman. The Houston Fire Department tells FOX 26, from that address, since 2021, there have been four EMS and one assist a citizen call.

"The complaining witness has already been to my office to provide an affidavit denying these allegations, as well as other witnesses who they both know, both the complainant and my client, and their versions of the facts are far different from those of the state," Powell adds. "I suspect this case will be dismissed, and my client vindicated."

