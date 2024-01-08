Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Fort Worth police responding to 'major incident,' at least 11 injured

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:21PM
Texas
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - Emergency crews are responding to a ‘major incident’ in downtown Fort Worth.

Fort Worth MedStar confirms at least 11 people have been injured in an apparent building explosion.

The crews are in the area of Houston Street and W 7th St. 

Police are asking people in the area to avoid the downtown area.

Images from SKY 4 show a building with significant damage in the area.

Photos sent to FOX 4 show emergency crews in the area with stretchers near Throckmorton Street.

Several people have reported hearing a loud noise in the area.

Fort Worth police say they will share more details as soon as information can be confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.