Carlos Correa and his company, Correa Construction, have been sued in Waller, Washington, and Austin Counties.

He has default judgments against him for more than half a million dollars.

"He was very impressed with my house," said Genevieve Parker. "Probably very impressed with my age. I'm 92-years-old."

Genevieve says her son recommended Carlos Correa, owner of Correa Construction.

"My son feels terrible right now," she said. "He's really taking it very hard."

Genevieve hired Correa to redo her bathroom.

"He told me I'm going to do this job myself, because I want it done right for you," she said.

While Correa Construction was working on the bathroom, Genevieve says her water heater sprung an unexpected leak.

"It was pouring between the walls," she said. "It was pretty scary."

Before she knew it, Genevieve says Correa was tearing down walls and rarely showing up for work.

"One time, we gave him three checks, which were over $30,000," she said.

"It was a miserable, traumatic experience for both of us," said Nancy Anthony Parker, Genevieve's daughter. "I was watching her go through this. It was not fun."

A house under construction in Hempstead is the address of Correa's company.

Obviously, we couldn't knock on the door, so we called him to see if he wanted to respond. We've yet to hear back.

What would Genevieve say to Carlos Correa?

"Carlos, look at me. And I would tell him, aren't you ashamed of yourself taking money from people who've worked hard all their life, and you do this?" she said. "I can't forgive you for that."