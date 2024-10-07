The Brief Amelia Gramm, a 9-year-old from Houston, has demonstrated her compassion for animals by raising funds to support those affected by natural disasters. Amelia's previous successful campaign to help rebuild the Pasadena Animal Shelter after a tornado has motivated her to continue her efforts. Amelia's fundraising initiatives highlight the importance of supporting animals during times of crisis and demonstrate the power of individual action.



Two years ago, she collected money to help the Pasadena Animal Shelter rebuild after a destructive tornado.

Natural disasters can have a huge impact on pets.

While our hearts go out to animals lost and hungry after hurricanes, Amelia Gramm shows us we can all help.

"It just breaks my heart to know that they don't have anywhere to go anymore, because they already didn't have a home to begin with," the 9-year-old said.

Amelia was just seven in February 2023 when a tornado ripped apart the Pasadena Animal Shelter.

"I made a video asking people to donate $7, because I was 7," she said.

The video raised $2,000 which went to help repair the Pasadena Shelter.

"We shared it on my Facebook and Instagram," said Amelia's mother Hillary Gramm. "It kind of caught on, it just goes to show anybody can do something."

Now, Amelia, or Millie, as her mom calls her, is on another mission. This time it's to help pets impacted by Helene.

"The owners. Their home might have gotten flooded or something and the pets probably got lost," Millie said.

"She's already raised more than $1,500 in just a few days. It just says a lot about the power of her voice and what she can do at such a young age," Hillary said.

"They'll have a traumatizing experience," said Millie. "I want them to still have the shelter to make them feel like they're safe."

"If that's all I accomplish in life, that I have children aware of the outside world, then I've done my job," said Hillary. "It's not turn the other cheek, or that person is a burden or that animal is not my problem. No, it's important."

The two organizations she has selected are Misfit Mountain Rescue and BeLoved Asheville.