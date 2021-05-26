9-year-old accidentally shoots brother in SW Houston: police

article

Houston police are investigating following an evening shooting in southwest Houston on Wednesday.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 600 block of East Anderson Road.

Officers said initial information is a 7-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his 9-year-old brother.

Authorities said the 7-year-old was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

No additional information was released by police.

We'll keep you up-to-date with any additional information.