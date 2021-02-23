$80K bond for suspect charged in deadly crash at Harris County car meet

article

Bond has been at $80,000 for the suspect charged in the deadly crash at a car meet in northwest Harris County.

Andrew Mock, 22, is charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault-reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

His bond was set at $30,000 in each manslaughter case and $20,000 in the aggravated assault case. As a condition of his bond, he cannot drive without the permission of a judge.

A man and teen died after the deadly crash in the 14900 block of the Northwest Freeway near Little York around 9:35 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said people were standing on the side of the road during a "car meet" when two cars crashed.

The sheriff’s office says Mock was driving a yellow Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed when he struck the back of a black Chevrolet Malibu. Deputies say the collision caused the Malibu to leave the roadway and go onto a sidewalk, where people were standing.

One man died at the scene, and a teen died at the hospital. Another teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.