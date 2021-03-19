6-year-old killed in shooting in Pasadena, suspect in custody

article

A six-year-old child who was shot in Pasadena on Friday afternoon has died, according to authorities.



Details about the incident are limited but authorities said the shooting occurred at 3637 Shaver when police responded to a call about the six-year-old being shot.

Authorities said the subject who shot the child is in custody.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



The nature of the shooting is under investigation.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP