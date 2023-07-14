Richmond police are investigating the death of a child who was said to be missing on Friday.

Details are limited at this time, but police were called around 5:30 p.m. for a child missing in the 100 block of Douglas Street in Richmond.

Officials say they later found the child in a family car, and he was taken to Oak Bend Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation, but Richmond police say they are treating it as a heat-related death.