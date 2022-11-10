59-year-old north Houston woman attacked, jugged after being followed home

A 59-year-old woman in northeast Houston is now trying to heal after she was followed home, attacked, and dragged while she had her purse violently stolen. Her son spoke with FOX 26 anonymously.

"She’s doing better right now, the big thing is she’s dealing with a lot of pain and suffering," says the son. "And just kind of coming to terms with everything that happened."

The family shared surveillance video in hopes of catching the man who did this. The son says he’s frustrated this happened to his mother.

"A lot of frustration and inability to be here on time, but I know we have good neighbors who are always looking out," says the son. "Unfortunately for him, we were able to catch some sort of surveillance."

The Houston Police Department says the woman had gone grocery shopping and on her way home, she made a quick stop at a nearby credit union to use the ATM.

"It seemed like they knew the individual was praying on her at the bank, there’s a Credit Union down the road," says the son. "So as soon as she pulled up to the driver, the individual stopped and waited for her to get out."

In the video, you can see the suspect stop in the middle of the road of a busy neighborhood near Fuqua and Blackhawk Boulevard.

"We’re worried about capturing the individual who did this. He ran over and pretty much just yanked her and sped off," the son tells us. "Seems like he was just pretty much planning the attack, we’re not sure if it’s a ring of individuals who are doing this, but we’d like to put a stop to it as soon as possible."