500 unaccompanied minors to arrive in Houston on Thursday

article

The first 500 unaccompanied minors as part of the Biden Administration’s work to create solutions to move unaccompanied children out of CBP facilities will arrive in Houston on Thursday, FOX 26 has learned.



According to a release, the minors will arrive at the National Association of Christian Churches site, which is being set up as an emergency intake site for unaccompanied children.



According to Health and Human Services, the site is intended for use as a temporary measure.

The site will provide required standards of care for children, such as providing clean and comfortable sleeping quarters, meals, toiletries, laundry, and access to medical services.



We’re told a COVID-19 health screening protocol for all children will be implemented to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for preventing and controlling communicable diseases.

According to HHS, this site is one of many that have been opened in the state of Texas since the end of February. Other sites are located in Carrizo Springs, Midland, Dallas, Pecos, San Antonio, and El Paso.