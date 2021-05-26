50 kilos of suspected cocaine wash up on Matagorda Co. beaches just days apart

Authorities say 50 kilos of suspected cocaine washed up on beaches in Matagorda County last week.

The sheriff’s office says the first package with numerous kilos of suspected cocaine washed up on Matagorda Beach on May 16.

The second package washed up on the Sargent beach on May 21.

Officials say the packages were taken back to the sheriff’s office where they were processed, photographed, and placed into evidence lockers for proper disposal.

Photo: Matagorda County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office warns the public not to touch or pick up a suspicious package if they find one on a beach. They say packages could contain substances that are harmful if touched, and once the package becomes wet the substance could become liquid and leak out.

Photo: Matagorda County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff’s office, once a person picks up the package, that person is in possession of the package and could be charged for the criminal charge of possession.

Photo: Matagorda County Sheriff's Office

If you find a suspicious package on the beach, you are asked to notify the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (979)245-5526.

