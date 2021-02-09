5-year-old girl shot in the leg at apartment in NE Harris County

article

Deputies say a 5-year-old girl was injured in what is believed to be an accidental shooting at an apartment in northeast Harris County.

Authorities responded to the shooting call in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the girl is believed to have been accidentally shot by her brother, who is only a year or two older than her.

The girl was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Authorities say she is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office is working to determine where the gun was and how the child may have gotten it.

The investigation is ongoing.

