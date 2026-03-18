Houston weather: Warmer day ahead for Thursday

The Brief Slight chill Wednesday night, then much warmer First day of spring Friday morning Possible record warmth this weekend



There will be a slight chill in the air on Thursday morning before a warm-up begins to the start of Spring on Friday.

Houston weather: Cool morning ahead of warm-up on Thursday

The air felt much more comfortable today compared to earlier this week with seasonable temps in the 70s. You may feel a slight chill in the air late tonight and early Thursday morning as temperatures dip to the 50s briefly. That's the last bit of cool air though as overnight lows climb into the 60s for the rest of the week and afternoon temperatures climb to the 80s.

SPRING ARRIVES FRIDAY

The first day of spring officially arrives Friday morning with the equinox, and the weather will match the season nicely. Expect another sunny day with a mild morning and warm afternoon as the gradual warm-up continues. Temperatures are expected to climb into the middle to upper 80s by Friday afternoon.

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WARM WEEKEND WITH RECORD HEAT LIKELY

By the weekend, it will feel more like May than early spring. Warmer and more humid air builds in, and some spots could challenge record highs. It’s a great setup for the final weekend of the rodeo, but be prepared for the heat to feel a bit unusual for this time of year with some areas hitting 90.