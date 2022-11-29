5 French Bulldog puppies stolen from Jersey Village apartment

The Jersey Village Police Department needs your help locating a pair of puppy thieves.

According to authorities, the responded to the incident occurred on Monday at the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments, located on Jones Road, for a burglary in progress.

Officials said a caller, a juvenile who was home alone, stated that two suspects kicked in the front door and gained entry into the apartment.

When officers arrived, they discovered forced entry and were able to locate the juvenile in a bedroom unharmed.

It was later determined by authorities that the suspects entered the apartment and stole five French Bulldogs that were only five weeks old.

Upon review of surveillance video in the incident, the two suspects were seen approaching the door, both with their faces covered and wearing hooded sweatshirts.

They were seen arriving and leaving in a black Dodge Charger, authorities said. The Charger is further described as having dark tinted windows, black rims, and bearing a fake license plate.

If you have any information about who these suspects are, contact Detective Taylor by e-mail or by calling (713) 466-2115.