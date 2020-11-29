5 dead, including toddler after major crash on US Highway 59 in Wharton

Five people are dead after a head-on car crash on Nov. 29, just before 4 a.m.

The Wharton Police Department was dispatched to the main lanes of US Highway 59 northbound just before the FM 961/ Highway 60 exit in reference to a major accident.

Wharton Police say that a black Cadillac SUV traveling southbound near the same exit left the main lanes, traveled through the grassy median, and entered the northbound lanes where it collided with an oncoming Nissan Altima head-on.

The driver of the Cadillac SUV was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three adults in the Nissan Altima were found to also be deceased on the scene.

Two additional occupants, both below the age of three, were transported by EMS.

Wharton Police say a two and a half-year-old child was pronounced deceased at the hospital and a six-month-old child was flown to downtown Houston for medical treatment.