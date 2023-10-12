Dozens of dogs were rescued from a Colorado County home this week after the Weimar Police Department served a civil seizure warrant.

The Houston SPCA requested officials to take action after they found out the Chihuahuas were living in deplorable conditions on a property off CR 202 in Weimar, Texas.

Most of the dogs were kept outside in makeshift housing without food or water and were surrounded by pet waste, debris, and trash. In total, 44 dogs were rescued and one was found dead at the home.

Those surviving dogs are now at the Houston SPCA and are receiving veterinary care.

A judge will determine custody of the animals and who will face charges of animal cruelty. In Texas, animal cruelty is a felony and is punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

To report crimes against animals, contact the Houston SPCA at (713) 869-7722 or online at the Houston SPCA website.