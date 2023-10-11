Three people, including a deputy, have been taken to the hospital after a dog attack in west Harris County, authorities say.

The incident occurred in the 3500 block of Doherty Place on Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an 83-year-old man was initially attacked, and then a good Samaritan, possibly in his 40s, was attacked while trying to intervene.

They were both taken to the hospital. The sheriff says the older man sustained the more serious injuries, and the other man was in fair condition.

The sheriff says a responding deputy was also taken to the hospital for a dog bite injury.

"Our deputy is in good condition. Sounds like our deputies did a good job in acting swiftly and preventing the two victims from being completely mauled," Sheriff Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.

According to the sheriff, a deputy shot both of the dogs. He described them as "two large pit bulls," and said it's not known who owns them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.