4-year-old boy shot in west Houston, police say

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in west Houston, where a 4-year-old was hospitalized.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but we're told it happened a little before 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Nottingham Oaks. That's where authorities say a 4-year-old boy was shot and rushed to Memorial Hermann hospital.

We're told the child is expected to be OK.

According to Houston police, this is the fourth child to be shot within a span of a couple of weeks.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.