4 suspected cases of horrific animal abuse involving dogs in trash bags dumped in Houston's northeast side

BARC, Houston police, and the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force are all looking into several disturbing discoveries made in the northeast side area near Parker and Tidwell, known as the "Corridor of Cruelty."

"People dump their dead dogs here. They dump their live dogs here," said JaNell Mitchell, who feeds stray dogs in the area.

She made the first gruesome discovery on Monday.

"See that white garbage bag, that's the garbage bag it came out of," JaNell said.

She says she saw dog legs sticking out of the trash bag.

"The neck and the head of the dog was skinned," said JaNell. "Right on the jaw line, there was a perfect straight line. You don't get that from a horrible accident."

She found three more dead dogs in plastic bags that were placed close to each other. She found a total of four dead dogs in the span of two days. Janell called BARC.

"I was driving down Hardy Street and I saw cars starting to come to a stop," said Jacquelyn Salazar.

BARC is also looking into a case of animal cruelty that happened Wednesday morning around the 6500 block of Hardy Road.

"A truck was pulled over on the side, and I saw a puppy standing behind the truck," Jacquelyn said. "In the middle of the road was a second puppy just laying there, and on the median, was a third puppy laying there."

Jacquelyn says a witness told her someone threw the three puppies out the window of a moving truck.

"The puppy that was hit had to be humanely euthanized. It suffered too much internal bleeding," she said. "The puppy that was not hit was immediately tagged for rescue. He is safe, and he's going to Colorado to be put up for adoption. At least out of all of this, one of the puppies was saved. But it was really traumatizing to think someone would do that to innocent puppies."

In a full statement, BARC said, "At this stage, these incidents remain under investigation, and there are no additional details to share at this time. We are working closely with the Houston Police Department and as part of the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force to investigate these cases thoroughly.

While we do not have any case-specific updates, BARC remains committed to addressing animal cruelty in our community. As part of the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force, BARC responds to suspected incidents like these thoroughly. We appreciate the support of our animal rescue and welfare partners who notified us of the incident involving the dumped dogs and are working with us to further investigate.