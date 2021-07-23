4 children injured in crash near Tiki Island, male driver arrested

article

One man was arrested following a one-vehicle crash that injured four children in Galveston.



The crash occurred near Tiki Island when the vehicle they were in crashed after exiting I-45 northbound, veered off the highway and into a grassy marsh.



Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said there were two adults, a male and a female, and eight children in the vehicle.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Trochesset said none of the children were restrained.

Officials said of the four children that were injured, the most serious was a broken leg.



The four children and their mother were taken by ground ambulance to UTMB Health John Sealy Emergency Center.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



The male driver was arrested and faces a charge of intoxicated assault. He will be booked into the Galveston County Jail on a $50,000 bond, officials said.