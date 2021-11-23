34-year-old ex-con free from jail on 8 felony bonds becomes wanted fugitive turned accused killer

34-year-old Broderick Sayles got his first mug shot way back in 2006. He’s had one taken every year that he wasn’t in prison.



According to court documents, Sayles’ street name is "Foolie."

"He goes by Foolie, but he fooled the system because he kept getting out and out and out, time after time after time," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.



The one Sayles fooled the most? 178th Criminal District Court Judge Kelli Johnson.



It all began back in 2019 when she granted what would be the first of eight felony bonds to Sayles.



"He’s out on seven felony bonds and he forfeited all of them, plus another one, so he’s out on eight felony bond forfeitures," Kahan said. "I’ve never seen that many for someone now accused of murder."

The last time Sayles was seen in court was last March. By June, he was declared a wanted fugitive.



Recently, we’ve been seeing a lot of felons on multiple bonds become wanted fugitives turned accused killers.



"I think in the last three months, the 24 I have documented, half, 12 were bond fugitives," said Kahan.



While free on multiple bonds, police say Sayles committed murder in November of 2020.



He’s now back behind bars with no bond set for the murder charge.

Defendants free on multiple felony bonds is not just a Harris County issue. Look what happened over the weekend in Wisconsin.



Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks made bond twice this year despite having an active warrant.



He’s now charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.



"The ramifications of bond reform obviously locally have drastically affected public safety," Kahan said. "But this is a national public safety health crisis."