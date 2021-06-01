3 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes near Freeport

The Coast Guard says three people were rescued but a fourth person is still missing after a boat capsized near Freeport.

The Coast Guard and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the search near the mouth of the Brazos River.

Around 2:12 p.m. Monday, the Coast Guard was notified about a disabled and adrift 21-foot center console vessel with four people aboard that was struggling to anchor due to weather and strong currents.

Coast Guard helicopter and boat crews were launched to assist. The helicopter arrived and found the capsized vessel.

Two people were recovered safely from the water, and a third person was recovered safely from the shore.

The fourth person is still missing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.

