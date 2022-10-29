article

Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.

Officials say they were able to find the first aggravated robbery. The person was in a car, which they used to ram other vehicles and even attempted to run over deputies. This caused one of the deputies to discharge their weapons. No one was hit.

Sheriff Gonzalez says a pursuit occurred and the driver crashed into a wall at I-45 and Rankin. A passenger got out of the car and jumped off the bridge, possibly injuring themselves.

According to reports, all three were arrested. Investigators and CSI are on their way to the scene.