Three firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling a fire at a home in north Houston, officials say.

The fire was reported around 1:35 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lena.

The Houston Fire Department battles a fire on Lena.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and found extensive fire.

Officials say they were told that a family lives at the address, so they did four searches of the building.

Fire officials say they were later able to get in contact with the homeowner, who said they weren’t home. However, officials say a pet dog was found dead.

According to HFD, three firefighters sustained minor injuries including a nail through a boot, a hurt wrist and a heat-related injury. They were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.