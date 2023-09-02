No major injuries were reported after an 18-wheeler flipped over and landed on a car on a Houston highway late Friday night, police say.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. in the 13500 block of the I-10 East Freeway.

Police say the car pulled in front of the 18-wheeler, causing it to lose control and flip over.

An 18-wheeler and car were involved in a crash on the East Freeway.

The 18-wheeler landed on top of the car, which was occupied by two people, police say.

No major injuries were reported, but the 18-wheeler driver was taken to the hospital for some dizziness, officials say.

The crash blocked all of the mainlanes of the highway, but some lanes have since reopened.