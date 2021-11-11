28-year-old woman fatally shot, man injured at home in north Harris Co.

article

Authorities say a 28-year-old woman died and a man was injured in a shooting at a home in north Harris County on Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 11:05 p.m. in the 22100 block of Diane Drive.

When authorities arrived, they discovered a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other males were at the home when authorities arrived. Deputies say one of the males appeared to have a graze wound and was taken to the hospital. He has since been released.

Investigators spoke with both of the males.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is believed to be the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

Investigators say the suspect apparently made entry into the house and confronted the woman and a male friend.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect then discharged a firearm, striking the woman. The suspect reportedly then fled the scene.

Authorities were still investigating and processing the scene. They will contact the district attorney’s office about charges.

