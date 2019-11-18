26-year-old man accused of driving drunk with three kids in car

article

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving while drunk with three children in his car.

The Harris County Constable's Office says an off-duty officer saw Michael Laracuente run two red lights, drive toward oncoming traffic and drift into neighboring lanes early Sunday morning.

Three children were in the car when a constable deputy stopped it. All three children were released to their mother at the scene of the traffic stop. The Harris County Constable's Office contacted Child Protective Services about this traffic stop.

Laracuente has been charged with driving while intoxicated with child passengers. He is out on bond.