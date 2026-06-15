28-year-old man pleads guilty to burglarizing Jose Altuve's house, removes ankle monitor, flees

The Brief Lengthy prison terms: Patrick Maxey, 27, and William Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to the March 30, 2023 burglary of Jose Altuve's home and were sentenced to 25 years and 22 years in prison, respectively. Fugitive after guilty plea: Co-defendant Jordan Tarniella, 28, pleaded guilty but allegedly removed his court-ordered ankle monitor before sentencing and has been a wanted fugitive since May 2025. Questions about bond decisions: Crime Stoppers' Andy Kahan criticized the decision to allow Tarniella to remain free on bond despite multiple violations, highlighting growing concerns about convicted defendants absconding before sentencing. Altuve has previously said the other two defendants deserved life sentences.



Two men who admitted to breaking into Houston Astros star Jose Altuve's home in 2023 have been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars, but a third accomplice who also pleaded guilty remains on the run after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor and fleeing before sentencing.

Jose Altuve burglary accomplice still on the run after guilty plea

What they're saying:

27-year-old Patrick Maxey and 28-year-old William Jones pleaded guilty to breaking into Houston Astros player Jose Altuve's home on March 30, 2023.

"One got 25 years, the other 22 years," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

While those two spend years in prison, their 28-year-old accomplice, Jordan Tarniella, is not, as he too pleaded guilty last year.

Jordan Tarniella

"He removes his ankle monitor before he could get sentenced and has been a wanted fugitive since May 2025," Kahan said.

Even though he repeatedly violated his bond conditions, 184th Criminal Court Judge Katherine Thomas allowed Tarniella to remain free on bond with an ankle monitor after he plead guilty.

Defendants who are found guilty by juries are immediately taken into custody after their sentences are handed down.

Altuve was quoted as saying the other two sentenced to 20 plus years should have been given life. He's probably not happy about their accomplice pleading guilty and running off to freedom.